Matt Groening's Anger Over One Simpsons Episode Caused Major Behind-The-Scenes Drama

"The Simpsons" might be one of the greatest TV shows of all time, but creator Matt Groening certainly isn't proud of every episode. In fact, Groening thinks one "Simpsons" installment was a huge mistake. Scratch that, he thinks two episodes were a huge mistake. While the show creator remains upset over the infamous season 9 episode "The Principal and the Pauper," he was arguably even more upset by a March 1995 episode that saw him remove his name from the credits and cause significant behind-the-scenes controversy that soon became very public.

Before it was swallowed by the Disney machine, "The Simpsons" was a genuinely subversive show. In its golden age, the animated sitcom expertly skewered every aspect of pop culture, even taking shots at its own network, Fox, in what became a long-running joke for the series. The writers' room might have been full of nerds, but "The Simpsons" always had a punk rock ethos. So, when the show crossed over with another Fox series, Groening viewed it as a betrayal of what "The Simpsons" — which would later cross over with "Futurama" — stood for.

After season 4, showrunners Mike Reiss and Al Jean left to start their own show. "The Critic" was another animated series that starred Jon Lovitz as New York film critic Jay Sherman. Originally airing on ABC, "The Critic" was cancelled after half a season before Fox picked it up for a further 10 episodes. This was when producer James L. Brooks, who also executive-produced "The Simpsons," decided that Jay Sherman needed to visit Springfield as a way of promoting the show's arrival on Fox. Groening hit the roof.