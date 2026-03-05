There's One Character From The Simpsons The Writers Love To Work On The Most
For as many great animated sitcoms that have come in its wake, there is still nothing quite like "The Simpsons." Even though many would argue the show's best days are behind it, it's still going strong and coming up on 40 seasons. It remains hugely relevant. It's actually almost time for a second "Simpsons" movie, which speaks to that continued relevance. So much of that has to do with the plethora of great characters who occupy Springfield, extending well beyond Homer, Marge, Lisa, Bart, and Maggie. But there's one character in particular who the show's writers truly love writing for.
"The Simpsons" recently aired episode 800, answering a 37-year old question along the way. It's a landmark in the history of television. But in a 2021 interview with USA Today tied to the show's then-landmark 700th episode, series creator Matt Groening revealed that the writers love writing for Moe Szyslack, aka Moe the bartender, the proprietor of Moe's bar. Here's what he had to say about it at the time:
"The writers love writing jokes for (bartender Moe Szyslak) because he is really a profoundly sick and sad character. You don't have to hold back with Moe. There's a sweetness to the way the characters are designed in general. They're kind of odd looking, but Moe is really extreme, even in the world of 'The Simpsons.' The garishness stands out."
Moe has been there from the show's earliest days, with Moe's serving as a home away from home for Homer, resulting in many memorable storylines and bits. Voiced by Hank Azaria, who also voiced Frank Grimes, Moe became more than just a bartender, becoming a staple of the show for many of its 800 episodes and counting. That's clearly, at least in part, because the writers favor him.
Moe Szyslak is a staple of Springfield in The Simpsons
Matt Groening made several points about Moe as to why the writers like him so much. Many jokes have been made at the expense of his appearance. An entire season 11 episode, titled "Pygmoelian," revolved around Moe's ugliness and subsequent plastic surgery. He's also regularly portrayed as sad and lonely, participating in seedy activities frequently. In "The Springfield Files," one of the best parody episodes of "The Simpsons" ever, Moe is seen carrying a stolen killer whale at one point with little explanation.
Moe is a malleable character. He can be a foil for a quick gag, or he can be an anchor for an episode not focused explicitly on the Simpson family. He's part of some of the show's best episodes, such as "Flaming Moe's." He's part of some of the funniest moments in "The Simpsons," which is no small thing. Then there's the running gag of Bart prank calling Moe's time and time again. The show wouldn't be the same without him.
A big reason why this show has endured for so long is that the writers are so successfully able to make use of secondary characters. Moe is a prime example, but there are plenty of others. Krusty the Clown is a personal favorite. There's a gem of a moment between Moe and Krusty where they've been captured by pirates and Moe says, "I'm gonna die, and I've never even tasted cantaloupe!" To which Krusty replies, "You didn't miss much. Honeydew is the money melon." Perfection.
But for all of the residents of Springfield, so far as the writers who make the show happen are concerned, there's something special about Moe Szyslak.
"The Simpsons" is streaming on Disney+.