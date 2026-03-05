There's One Character From The Simpsons The Writers Love To Work On The Most

For as many great animated sitcoms that have come in its wake, there is still nothing quite like "The Simpsons." Even though many would argue the show's best days are behind it, it's still going strong and coming up on 40 seasons. It remains hugely relevant. It's actually almost time for a second "Simpsons" movie, which speaks to that continued relevance. So much of that has to do with the plethora of great characters who occupy Springfield, extending well beyond Homer, Marge, Lisa, Bart, and Maggie. But there's one character in particular who the show's writers truly love writing for.

"The Simpsons" recently aired episode 800, answering a 37-year old question along the way. It's a landmark in the history of television. But in a 2021 interview with USA Today tied to the show's then-landmark 700th episode, series creator Matt Groening revealed that the writers love writing for Moe Szyslack, aka Moe the bartender, the proprietor of Moe's bar. Here's what he had to say about it at the time:

"The writers love writing jokes for (bartender Moe Szyslak) because he is really a profoundly sick and sad character. You don't have to hold back with Moe. There's a sweetness to the way the characters are designed in general. They're kind of odd looking, but Moe is really extreme, even in the world of 'The Simpsons.' The garishness stands out."

Moe has been there from the show's earliest days, with Moe's serving as a home away from home for Homer, resulting in many memorable storylines and bits. Voiced by Hank Azaria, who also voiced Frank Grimes, Moe became more than just a bartender, becoming a staple of the show for many of its 800 episodes and counting. That's clearly, at least in part, because the writers favor him.