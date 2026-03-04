The Twilight Zone Inspired This Cult 2010s Sci-Fi Movie With A Head-Spinning Ending

The most notable episodes of "The Twilight Zone" typically use horror, sci-fi, or fantasy to comment on real-world issues or explore profound existential questions. That's part of the reason Rod Serling's seminal anthology series remains highly influential to this day. "The Twilight Zone" pioneered the sci-fi genre for years to come and is as important today as it was during its initial run. Just take a look at "Coherence," the 2013 micro-budget brain-bender from first-time director James Ward Byrkit. Not only was the film inspired by the general tone and approach of "The Twilight Zone," one episode, in particular, appears to have been a direct precursor to "Coherence" and its own "Twilight Zone"-style head-spinning conclusion.

Underrated though it is, many consider "Coherence" one of the best sci-fi thrillers ever. The film deals with complex subject matter but is deceptively simple in its setup: Four couples meet for a dinner party at a friend's house on the same night a comet passes close to Earth. Once the comet sweeps by, the guests start to realize some serious trippiness is afoot. The cosmic event causes what's known as quantum decoherence, which basically means multiple realities with identical copies of all the guests have suddenly sprung up around them. Naturally, the group fractures as the reality of their situation sets in and paranoia takes hold.

With its limited locations (the whole film was basically shot in Byrkit's living room), shoestring budget, and cast made up of the director's friends, "Coherence" is an impressive feat. But it's even more impressive for taking a complex aspect of quantum mechanics and turning it into a gripping story. Of course, when you've got Serling's rubric, such a thing becomes a lot easier, especially when one episode of "The Twilight Zone" was based around a very similar premise.