Coherence Almost Had A Different And Much Nicer Ending

This post contains spoilers for "Coherence."

One night, during the passing of Miller's comet, reality ends up branching into little dimensions. This inexplicable phenomenon creates various versions of eight friends, whose interconnected lives are altered forever with the haphazard merging of these pocket-realities. Before long, chaos descends: car windows are smashed and ominous notes wind up near the front door, all while the confused group desperately attempts to hold on to their identities. While these events form the core of James Ward Byrkit's mind-bogglingly brilliant "Coherence," the film's ending makes it clear that this is a story about one specific person in the group: Emily (Emily Foxler). After Emily goes through the harrowing experience of wandering through every pocket-reality towards the end, she stumbles upon one where she can finally be happy. However, this chain of actions demands a heavy price.

The catalyst for the confusing events in "Coherence" is a power cut, which prompts the group to leave the primary house and wander, initiating the interchange of characters from various realities. After Emily (let's call her Emily Prime) finds a reality where the power cut never happened, she deduces that this is her ticket to normalcy — a life where she can be happy with her boyfriend Kevin (Maury Sterling). To ensure this, Emily Prime has to kill her double, and she almost succeeds, until Kevin receives a call from the double right in front of Emily Prime. Although the credits roll right at this point, it is clear that the current reality houses two Emilys, creating an irreversible temporal incoherence that will disrupt the lives of everyone involved.

Byrkit spoke to Yahoo! News about this bleak ending in 2014, explaining that he originally intended for Emily's story to have a more optimistic conclusion. However, he ultimately went with something more uncomfortably honest.