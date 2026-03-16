What Happens To Rex Splode In The Invincible Comics? His Fate Explained

The show may be called "Invincible," but Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) is just one of many superheroes out there, from Mark's girlfriend Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs), who has the power to rearrange molecules, to her ex, Rex Sloan (Jason Mantzoukas), code-named "Rex Splode" because of his ability to create explosive energy.

Rex was introduced in "Invincible" season 1 as a member of the Teen Team, and you weren't supposed to like him. He was loud, cocky, arrogant, and dating Eve, thus preventing her and Mark from getting together. Worse, it soon turned out Rex was cheating on Eve with their teammate Dupli-Kate (Malese Jow). But Rex stuck around on "Invincible" and slowly grew more likable.

Part of that is because of Mantzoukas' charismatic performance, and part is because Rex matured; he's supposed to be a hero, so he decided to act like one. Late in "Invincible" season 2, he also narrowly survived being shot in the head by super-villain King Lizard (Scoot McNairy), giving him a new lease on life.

Unfortunately, that new lease ended tragically. In "Invincible" season 3 episode 7, "What Have I Done?", several evil Invincibles from alternate universes invade Earth. Rex gives his life to kill an evil Invincible in a heartbreaking death scene, blowing up his own skeleton to cause a massive explosion.

Rex's fate in the animated "Invincible" is almost identical to the original comics by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, where he met his demise in issue #60.