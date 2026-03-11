Who Plays Tony Tony Chopper In Netflix's One Piece

Eiichiro Oda's "One Piece" is an epic adventure anime, set in a very cartoony and fantastical world that was quite hard to imagine being portrayed well in live-action. That Netflix's "One Piece" adaptation manages to capture the ridiculousness of the source material and make it feel like a real world is nothing short of a miracle.

"One Piece" season 2 is an even bigger challenge due to how many more fantastical creatures and characters are introduced. This season gives us giants, dinosaurs, and even an assassin otter that rides a vulture into battle. But that is nothing compared to the big star of the season: Tony Tony Chopper.

Tony Tony Chopper is a reindeer who ate the Human-Human Fruit, which gave him the ability to turn into a human hybrid. Yes, this is a speaking reindeer, who is also a doctor, who wears a cute little top hat and can turn into a wendigo-type monster. This makes Chopper a rather hard character to translate to live-action given. He could look so cartoony it breaks suspension of disbelief, or so realistic he just looks monstrous rather than the cutie patootie he is in the anime and manga.

Thankfully, Chopper is perfect. He's cute, cuddly, and unreal enough to be a rarity even for the other characters. He looks like he could exist in a world of giants and supernatural abilities. His voice, though not very similar to the voice in the anime, might still be familiar to viewers — especially fans of superhero movies.

That's because the actor voicing Tony Tony Chopper is Mikaela Hoover, who has appeared in three DC projects and two Marvel movies. She voiced Floor the Rabbit in the third "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie and played Cat Grant in "Superman."