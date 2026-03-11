Who Plays Tony Tony Chopper In Netflix's One Piece
Eiichiro Oda's "One Piece" is an epic adventure anime, set in a very cartoony and fantastical world that was quite hard to imagine being portrayed well in live-action. That Netflix's "One Piece" adaptation manages to capture the ridiculousness of the source material and make it feel like a real world is nothing short of a miracle.
"One Piece" season 2 is an even bigger challenge due to how many more fantastical creatures and characters are introduced. This season gives us giants, dinosaurs, and even an assassin otter that rides a vulture into battle. But that is nothing compared to the big star of the season: Tony Tony Chopper.
Tony Tony Chopper is a reindeer who ate the Human-Human Fruit, which gave him the ability to turn into a human hybrid. Yes, this is a speaking reindeer, who is also a doctor, who wears a cute little top hat and can turn into a wendigo-type monster. This makes Chopper a rather hard character to translate to live-action given. He could look so cartoony it breaks suspension of disbelief, or so realistic he just looks monstrous rather than the cutie patootie he is in the anime and manga.
Thankfully, Chopper is perfect. He's cute, cuddly, and unreal enough to be a rarity even for the other characters. He looks like he could exist in a world of giants and supernatural abilities. His voice, though not very similar to the voice in the anime, might still be familiar to viewers — especially fans of superhero movies.
That's because the actor voicing Tony Tony Chopper is Mikaela Hoover, who has appeared in three DC projects and two Marvel movies. She voiced Floor the Rabbit in the third "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie and played Cat Grant in "Superman."
Chopper is the heart and soul of One Piece season 2
Tony Tony Chopper was first introduced as the doctor of the Straw Hat Crew, a cute and adorable reindeer who is also a badass in action. Quickly, Chopper became more of a mascot for the franchise: the cute and talking animal pet that's treated as a surrogate son or little brother by most of the other Straw Hats.
We only truly get two episodes with Chopper in the live-action "One Piece," but they are enough to sell the character as the most important one of the season. No, scratch that. Chopper might be an early contender for best character of 2026. The VFX artists that work on the show bring Chopper to life in a way that perfectly captures the cuddliness of the manga and anime's portrayal of him. At the same time, he feels real enough to believe he is a talking reindeer standing next to a bunch of humans. Chopper is just the right mix of cartoony and realistic.
Plus, as voiced by Mikaela Hoover, Chopper is a rather tragic and heartbreaking character. Episode 7, which mostly deals with Chopper's backstory and how he decided to become a doctor, is one of the saddest things in "One Piece." This is saying a lot, considering the show has dozens of incredibly tragic backstories.
Now that Chopper has joined the crew, he (and Hoover) are an essential part of the future of "One Piece." We know season 3 is already on the way, but how long can "One Piece" really last? After all, the manga and anime are incredibly long, so it's unlikely Netflix will adapt it all. At the very least, though, we managed to get the ship's doctor on board.