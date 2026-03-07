Battlestar Galactica's Finale Was Inspired By A Classic HBO Sitcom

The 2000s version of "Battlestar Galactica" held nothing back in its finale, "Daybreak," where the titular starship and its fleet finally got to their new home, Earth. The feature-length finale employed a flashback structure, showing what the main characters' lives were like before their world was destroyed in the pilot miniseries. By going back to before the beginning, the show made us appreciate the journey we spent years on with these people. (Full disclosure, I once spoke with several of the "Battlestar Galactica" cast and crew about their experience making that final season.)

In a 2009 interview with TV critic Alan Sepinwall, "Galactica" co-creator Ronald D. Moore revealed what TV series finale was most on his mind when wrapping up his show with "Daybreak": "The Larry Sanders Show," the HBO sitcom starring Garry Shandling as the titular talk show host. Often ranked as one of the best sitcoms ever made, "The Larry Sanders Show" ran six seasons from 1992 to 1998.

But what overlap does a talk show sitcom have with a space opera? According to Moore, he wanted to capture the sense of finality that "Larry Sanders" finale "Flip" had. "Flip" took a meta-turn depicting the final episode of the in-universe "Larry Sanders Show." As Moore put it, the characters of the show knew they were in a series finale, so they said their farewells like they really meant it.