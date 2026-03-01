Liam Neeson's Underseen Dark Fantasy Movie Is An '80s Relic Worth Revisiting

Today, we're all very familiar with Liam Neeson for starring in a seemingly endless series of dodgy action movies. Known as the "Old Man Liam Neeson Action Films" to those in the know, these projects have come to define the latter part of the Irish star's career. But this is just one chapter in Neeson's story, which has seen him earn Oscar nominations and play some of the most memorable characters in big-budget blockbuster films. It's also seen him appear in a so-bad-its-good fantasy film called "Merlin and the Sword," which, today, is teetering on the edge of becoming lost media.

In 1989, Clint Eastwood and Jim Carrey crossed paths in the forgotten comedy "Pink Cadillac," but this wasn't technically the first time the pair worked together. That moment came in 1988's "The Dead Pool," a silly "Dirty Harry" sequel that also happened to be Neeson's first major action movie. It was a significant moment for Neeson, who didn't truly break through until the early '90s with roles in "Darkman" and "Schindler's List." Still, "The Dead Pool" was a much more legitimate project than much of what Neeson had been doing in the years prior.

This is where "Merlin and the Sword" comes in. A 1985 made-for-TV movie that was also a very Hollywood take on Arthurian legend, the movie saw Neeson appear as a barbarian brute who's barely capable of stringing basic words together. As such, it's probably not the best movie to watch if you want to see an example of the man's acting abilities circa 1985 (the film was actually shot in 1982). But it is a fascinating little curio of a movie that, with its quintessentially weird and surreal '80s visual effects, makes for something akin to a fever dream.