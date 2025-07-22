The Creepy, Forgotten '80s Fantasy Movie That Clint Eastwood 'Produced' (But Really Didn't)

Eastwood, it should be noted, is merely an executive producer on "Ratboy" due to the involvement of his production company, Malpaso Productions, and wasn't really involved with it beyond that. (Suffice it to say, you shouldn't expect to find this film on any rankings of Eastwood's best movies.) Not only that, but Locke and Eastwood were actually dating at the time it was made. However, before you go shouting "Scandal!," it was known, even then, that Locke's husband, Gordon Anderson, was gay, so the pair enjoyed a mutually agreed-upon living/dating situation. As such, Locke dated Eastwood from 1975 up until around 1989, during which time "Ratboy" was put into production.

As she explained to Coming Soon, Locke didn't actually want Eastwood to work on "Ratboy." It also seems Eastwood didn't want Locke to work on the movie either. To quote her directly:

"Just to be completely open about it, from the get-go, it was never a requirement from Warner Bros. that Clint's company go on as producer. I begged Clint not to be involved from the get-go because I just felt that our personal relationship was such that somehow there was going to be a problem. And directors and producers are at odds a lot, and in this case, it was compounded by the fact that in hindsight, and now that [it's] become clear to me, I believe, that he really did not want me to direct."

Locke then said that she and Eastwood butted heads over the project, with Locke presuming that Eastwood's ego was getting in the way. She intuited that the latter wanted to be the only one in the relationship who was allowed to be a director, so she directed "Ratboy" anyway, partly to spite him. His production company was involved, but no one asked him to have anything to do with the film beyond that. Really, he was as hand-off "Ratboy" as an executive producer could be. Indeed, Locke confirmed as much in a 1986 interview with the Los Angeles Times, stressing that "Ratboy" was all her.

Locke noted elsewhere in the Coming Soon interview that she didn't like to watch her own films after they've been released, so she'd distanced herself from "Ratboy" a bit since its theatrical premiere. Still, she recalled the process of actually making the movie with fondness and even remembered the genesis of its bizarro premise.