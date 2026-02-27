One Of Liam Neeson's Worst Movies Is Somehow Taking Over Prime Video's Top Streaming Charts
Every great action star has at least a few stinkers under their belt. It's just part and parcel of the genre, because for every "Terminator" there's a "Raw Deal" (or any of Arnold Schwarzenegger's other absolutely awful movies, really). For actor Liam Neeson, the 2022 spy thriller "Blacklight" definitely doesn't hold up against his best films (or even Neeson's best old man action films), but for some reason it's taking over the Prime Video streaming charts.
"Blacklight" has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes ranking of any Liam Neeson movie, sitting at only 12% Fresh with 106 reviews at the time of publishing, which is pretty rotten. Co-written and directed by Mark Williams, best known for co-creating the disturbing Netflix original series "Ozark," "Blacklight" stars Neeson as Travis Block, a Vietnam war vet who works as an off-the-books FBI fixer. While watching Neeson be a grumpy but competent violent guy can be a lot of fun in movies like "Taken," most critics didn't think "Blacklight" was up to snuff. Glenn Kenny of RogerEbert.com lamented the film's threadbare script and alpha-male posturing, while Todd Gilchrist of The Wrap called it a "dopey thriller with no suspense," but clearly the folks checking it out on Prime Video have found something in it worth watching. Or they just want to see Neeson punch some people.
Blacklight was a critical and box office disaster
Perhaps trying to continue in the vein of films like "Taken," "Blacklight" gives us Liam Neeson as a low-key, charismatic but deadly antihero who finds himself in an almost impossible situation. After the assassination of a progressive political activist, Neeson's character Travis Block finds himself sucked into a deadly game of intrigue when he finds out that the FBI director he works for ordered the hit. The political thriller aspect of things feels a little close to home in a deeply divided America, but maybe that's exactly why people are checking "Blacklight" out several years after its release.
Watching Liam Neeson go up against the head of the FBI with grenade launchers honestly sounds like a fair bit of fun, actually, so maybe "Blacklight" just needed time to find the right audience. We may never know why people suddenly discovered "Blacklight," but good for Neeson? After all, it has to feel nice to have your most critically-panned movie suddenly get some love.
"Blacklight" is available to stream on Prime Video.