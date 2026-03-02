Scream 7 Proves The Big 'Ghostface Reveal' Moment Is Officially Dead

Do you like scary spoilers? This article contains plenty of them, so turn back if you haven't seen "Scream 7."

Let's go out on a limb and propose that maybe the "Scream" movies weren't supposed to span three full decades. There's something to be said for franchises that are inherently built to last. Despite working perfectly well as one standalone movie in 1977, "Star Wars" birthed an entire universe that naturally lends itself to expanded stories, multiple generations of fans, and no shortage of corners to explore. More relevantly, "Halloween" proves that clever writing can go a long way — with or without Jamie Lee Curtis' franchise icon Laurie Strode. Whether "Scream" has the same kind of juice to simply go on perpetually remains an open question, although it's one that "Scream 7" seems to answer definitively in the negative.

It's asking a lot for a franchise that's seven full movies into its run to feel as fresh and new as it once did. Maybe that's downright impossible. But more than most, a series like "Scream" all but demands originality and creativity to succeed. Director Wes Craven's 1996 classic helped flip the genre on its head and dissect exactly what the appeal behind slashers truly is. His subsequent sequels further explored our societal obsession with watching bloodthirsty killers prey upon final girls. By the time 2022's "Scream" and 2023's "Scream 6" arrived, well, the only place to go was further down the meta rabbit hole into legacy sequels and navel-gazing fixations on lore.

That probably explains why "Scream 7" struggles where the franchise has always counted most: the Ghostface killer reveal. Even the most disappointing entries have made a meal out of the "Scooby Doo"-like moment when our heroes finally discover who's been tormenting them all along. This time, it falls absurdly flat.