The Yellowstone Season 4 Line That Foreshadowed A Major Death In Marshals

This article contains spoilers for "Marshals" episode 1.

The way the latest "Yellowstone" offshoot "Marshals" kills off one of the key players on its parent series, Monica Long Dutton (Kelsey Asbille), feels like a slap in the face to fans after the fifth and final season of "Yellowstone." But this is a Taylor Sheridan TV show we're talking about, meaning that we shouldn't be surprised when anyone bites the dust. And while some folks would still argue that Monica's sudden demise is a needless tragedy, it was seemingly teased as far back as "Yellowstone" season 4.

Fans of the wildest moments on "Yellowstone" might have fond memories of Monica's husband Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) experiencing a supernatural vision quest in the aforementioned season. After confronting a series of hallucinations about his past, Kayce's quest concludes with a mysterious girl leading him to a hill where he's presented with two pathways, causing him to have an epiphany. Later, when Monica asks him what he witnessed, Kayce tells her: "I saw the end of us."

Kayce's vision quest is shrouded in ambiguity and open to interpretation. However, the general theory is that he had to choose his marriage over his commitments to other members of the Dutton family in order to save his relationship. In hindsight, though, it seems that the end was coming for Monica and Kayce regardless. With that in mind, let's examine how "Yellowstone" season 4 foreshadowed this turn of events on "Marshals."