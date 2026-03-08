Sam Elliott's Favorite Movie From His Career Is A Must-Watch On Prime Video

In season 2 of "Landman," Sam Elliott plays Thomas "T.L." Norris, a retired oil worker reckoning with the fallout of a life spent away from his family. The man has a lot of demons, and he's forced to face them head-on when his son, Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton), invites the old man to move into his home. The result is a storyline that gives rise to some of the most affecting scenes in Taylor Sheridan's oil drama, especially since Elliott and Thornton share an off-screen history that bolsters their on-screen chemistry in the hit Paramount+ series. Indeed, watching T.L. take stock of his life as an aging West Texan is haunting in a surprisingly moving way for a show that's also full of half-naked women and soapy melodrama.

If you enjoy that aspect of Elliott's performance and have yet to see 2017's "The Hero," you should probably make it your next watch, especially since it's currently available on Prime Video. As one of the best Western movie actors of all time, Elliott was perfectly placed to appear in that film as a former Western movie star reckoning with, well, a lifetime of experiences. That would also explain why "The Hero" is one of his personal favorites among the many films and TV shows he's worked on.

During an interview with Build, Elliott was asked about his all-time favorite project, and he explained that he tends to appreciate the movies he's starred in as much for the experience he had working on them as for the films themselves. According to the actor, "The Hero" was the best experience he ever had in that regard and, as such, his all-time favorite movie from his career. "I don't think it'll ever get any better than it was on this film," he remarked.