The Deadlights: Pennywise's True Form In IT: Welcome To Derry Explained

Throughout "It: Welcome to Derry" Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise has exposed numerous victims to the Deadlights. Whereas Pennywise is just one physical form used by the entity known as "It," the term "deadlights" describes the entity in its most fundamental form. This is where the real cosmic horror aspect of the "It" franchise comes in.

The surprisingly scary and gruesome "It: Welcome to Derry" delved deep into the lore of the franchise, and even invented some of its own. Serving as a prequel to Andy Muschietti's "It" (2017) and "It Chapter Two" (2019), the HBO series revealed the titular evil entity's backstory from Stephen King's original 1986 novel, wherein It is explained as an extra terrestrial force that crash landed on Earth millions of years ago. But the show also added its own element to the story, whereby indigenous tribes trapped It within Derry using fragments of the object that originally carried the entity to our planet. The show similarly elaborated on the concept of the Deadlights, which are just one of Pennywise's powers showcased throughout season 1.

In the series, the Deadlights were depicted as a glowing orange portal that emerges from Pennywise's own head. But what exactly are they and why do they send observers into a stupor? Well, it's all a bit complicated, but the Deadlights are essentially a look at It's fundamental form, which is beyond human comprehension and therefore devastating to any onlooker's mental state. There's a little more to it than that, though. Here's everything you need to know about the Deadlights in "It: Welcome to Derry."