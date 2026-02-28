Clint Eastwood Loved This Oscar-Nominated Comedy That Skewered Hollywood

Clint Eastwood is one of the most recognizable and well-known cinematic figures in the history of Hollywood, but he's also still somewhat of an enigma. The man who made the seminal and controversial crime thriller "Dirty Harry," for instance, also spent some of his time in the '80s palling around with a trained orangutan named Manis in buddy action comedy "Every Which Way But Loose" and its misguided sequel. So, when it comes to the man's influences, you might expect some surprises. But "Tropic Thunder?"

Eastwood's favorite movie of all time is the classic 1950 noir "Sunset Boulevard," which he praised for melding the style of the silent movie era with a more contemporary filmmaking ethos. The famously taciturn star didn't go into much more detail, but it makes sense that he was influenced by "Sunset Boulevard," which was released five years before Eastwood made his first on-screen appearance in 1955's "Revenge of the Creature."

By the time he was cast as ramrod Rowdy Yates on CBS's "Rawhide" in 1959, Eastwood was 29 years old and had imbibed some of the great movies of Hollywood's golden age. He would, of course, go on to change the trajectory of filmmaking himself, first by helping to usher in the age of the revisionist Western with his and Sergio Leone's "Dollars" trilogy. But that doesn't mean he won't always love the classics ... and "Tropic Thunder," apparently.