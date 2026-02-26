Karl Urban's Gory, Action-Packed Pirate Movie Is Perfect For John Wick Fans
Pirate movies, especially great pirates movies, are few and far between these days, but Prime Video has just treated viewers to "The Bluff," a swashbuckler that should appeal to the world's many "John Wick" fans. Directed by Frank E. Flowers, the film stars Karl Urban as Captain Connor, a 19th century pirate who's out to exact revenge against Ercell Bodden, aka Bloody Mary (Priyanka Chopra), for wronging him in the past. Thus begins a violent showdown as she protects her family from Connor and his bloodthirsty buccaneers.
"The Bluff," which was produced by Anthony and Joe Russo, combines period piece sensibilities with modern, hard-hitting, and utterly brutal action. Indeed, "John Wick" enthusiasts will be particularly impressed by its choreography and the fighting prowess of the film's protagonist. Like Keanu Reeves' one-man killing machine, Bloody Mary is a mythic figure trying to live a normal life, but she is unable to escape her violent past.
The story also contains elements of home invasion thrillers, much like Reeves' character sets forth on his vengeance crusade after being attacked by home invaders in the original "John Wick" movie. To be clear, "The Bluff" isn't a "John Wick" clone by any means, but fans of bloody 21st century action films in that vein should get a kick out of its mayhem.
What's more, "The Bluff" should help to satiate Urban fans as they impatiently wait for the fifth and final season of "The Boys" to arrive (along with the actor's turn as Johnny Cage in the sure to be equally bloody "Mortal Kombat II"). With that in mind, what is it about Connor that inspired Urban to play him?
Why Karl Urban was drawn toward The Bluff
Karl Urban's character is a man out of time in "The Bluff." The world no longer has a place for pirates, and he has amassed a list of crimes that are difficult to overlook. However, he is also the victim of betrayal and circumstances that led to him embarking on a life of villainy, which is the element Urban found most interesting about the character. As he told The Playlist (beginning at 1:47):
"For me, I was really drawn to the story of Connor and a character with a deep sense of, I guess, isolation. He's a character who worked with the East India Company, who literally helped build the British Empire, and then found himself ostracized and outlawed by that empire. [...] Ultimately, what he wants is the ability to live in a world he helped create."
According to Urban, Connor's history, wants, and desires elevate "The Bluff" beyond the average tale of revenge. In fact, he argues that the actioner is a love story at heart, even if it isn't romantic in the traditional sense. That said, viewers who just want to experience a bloody good time will find plenty to enjoy here.
"The Bluff" is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.