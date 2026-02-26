Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Answers The Question Everyone Has About Robert Picardo's Doctor

Spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" episode 8 to follow.

Robert Picardo lucked out with his "Star Trek: Voyager" role as The Doctor, a holographic intelligence designed to assist medical officers; on the stranded starship Voyager, the Doctor had to step up for a full-time job. Since the Doctor is one of many mass-produced holograms, Picardo has been able to easily return in other "Star Trek" productions. He even got himself a role in the film "Star Trek: First Contact" by asking why the Enterprise wouldn't have an emergency medical hologram (EMH) like Voyager.

More recently, Picardo joined the cast of "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," which is set in the 32nd century, more than 800 years after "Voyager." But the Doctor is still around, having added some wrinkles and grey hair to his generated appearance to convey some aging. This allows "Starfleet Academy" to account for Picardo looking older than when he played the Doctor on "Voyager."

Everyone the Doctor knew on Voyager, the first friends and family he ever had, is long dead. The centuries have also left him many opportunities to form new connections, only to see them fade away to time, too. The obvious question about the Doctor is, well, is he okay?

He's not. "The only thing that allows me to bear my infinity is not having to love anyone," the Doctor says in the latest "Starfleet Academy" episode, "The Life of the Stars." Absent any external danger, the Doctor's lifespan may end up being as long as a star's. However, he's not alone; Starfleet Academy Chancellor Nahla Ake (Holly Hunter) is a near-immortal Lanthanite, so she's familiar with losing loved ones like the Doctor has. So, with some encouragement from Nahla, the Doctor accepts the photonic SAM (Kerrice Brooks) as a surrogate daughter.