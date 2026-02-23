Godzilla Is About To Meet One Of The Biggest Video Game Icons Of All Time In A Comic Crossover
The King of the Monsters is about to meet the Blue Blur. IDW has announced a wildly unexpected crossover in the form of "Sonic the Hedgehog x Godzilla." Yes, you read that right. It's the sort of thing that could only happen in the pages of a comic book (or, lord willing, an animated movie someday), but it's happening nonetheless.
The publisher has announced that the crossover event series is set to hit comic book shops this summer in the pages of "Sonic the Hedgehog x Godzilla" #1, and there's some first-look cover art for you to check out below. The series hails from writer Nick Marino ("Godzilla Rivals") and artist Jack Lawrence ("Sonic the Hedgehog"). The Power Rangers battled Godzilla in 2022, so we can't say this is the wildest thing that's ever happened in the franchise, but it's up there. The synopsis for the crossover reads as follows:
When the King of the Monsters and other iconic kaiju mysteriously arrive in the Blue Blur's world, the brilliant and evil Dr. Eggman will try to harness the power of the kaiju for his own nefarious goals. Only Sonic and his amazing allies – including Amy, Tails, Knuckles, and Shadow – will be able to stand in the villain's way and try to send the giant monsters back to their own world.
The timing couldn't be better. "Sonic" became a $1 billion franchise at the box office last year, and "Godzilla" is arguably more popular than it's ever been. As bizarre as this may be on paper, it's a mash-up with real-world demand. There's no denying that. IDW even made a point in the announcement to point out that this specific crossover has been requested by fans.
Sonic The Hedgehog x Godzilla delivers a wildly unexpected crossover
"I'm doing my best to cook up fun scenarios for Jack [Lawrence] to draw, and then I'm making sure my panel counts leave enough room for him to properly play around with the fantastic spectacle that this crossover deserves," said writer Nick Marino in a statement. "I'm fascinated by the scale of life, how we perceive lifeforms differently from bacteria to planet-wide ecosystems, from micro to macro. This particular character combination allows me to explore that in a fun way, and it's been really satisfying. I hope our readers agree that the result is a cohesive mix of these two visual focuses – small speedsters and massive monsters – that delivers the best of both worlds!"
IDW's Sonic editorial team had this to add:
"We know how long fans have been asking for this crossover, and we wanted to make sure it'll be worth the wait, so we're going big: A mysterious portal, a massive kaiju attack on Sonic's World that inspires a new scheme by Dr. Eggman to take over the world, Knuckles and Shadow joining alongside Amy and Tails ... and of course, plenty of Sonic and Godzilla!"
This is far from the first time Godzilla has come face-to-face with unexpected characters in the pages of a comic book. "Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe" pitted the King of the Monsters against a bunch of heroes and villains in 2025, and DC also published "Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong" a few years back.
Elsewhere in the franchise, "Godzilla Minus Zero" is currently shooting in and outside of Japan right now for release later this year, and next year will see the release of "Godzilla x Kong: Supernova" in March 2027.
"Sonic The Hedgehog x Godzilla" #1 hits shelves this summer.