Godzilla Is About To Meet One Of The Biggest Video Game Icons Of All Time In A Comic Crossover

The King of the Monsters is about to meet the Blue Blur. IDW has announced a wildly unexpected crossover in the form of "Sonic the Hedgehog x Godzilla." Yes, you read that right. It's the sort of thing that could only happen in the pages of a comic book (or, lord willing, an animated movie someday), but it's happening nonetheless.

The publisher has announced that the crossover event series is set to hit comic book shops this summer in the pages of "Sonic the Hedgehog x Godzilla" #1, and there's some first-look cover art for you to check out below. The series hails from writer Nick Marino ("Godzilla Rivals") and artist Jack Lawrence ("Sonic the Hedgehog"). The Power Rangers battled Godzilla in 2022, so we can't say this is the wildest thing that's ever happened in the franchise, but it's up there. The synopsis for the crossover reads as follows:

When the King of the Monsters and other iconic kaiju mysteriously arrive in the Blue Blur's world, the brilliant and evil Dr. Eggman will try to harness the power of the kaiju for his own nefarious goals. Only Sonic and his amazing allies – including Amy, Tails, Knuckles, and Shadow – will be able to stand in the villain's way and try to send the giant monsters back to their own world.

IDW Publishing

IDW Publishing

The timing couldn't be better. "Sonic" became a $1 billion franchise at the box office last year, and "Godzilla" is arguably more popular than it's ever been. As bizarre as this may be on paper, it's a mash-up with real-world demand. There's no denying that. IDW even made a point in the announcement to point out that this specific crossover has been requested by fans.