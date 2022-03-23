The Power Rangers Will Battle Godzilla In New IDW Comic Miniseries
Two of America's favorite Japanese pop culture imports are about to collide in comic book format. The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are teaming up to battle against the scaled menace Godzilla for IDW's "Godzilla Vs. The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," a new comic miniseries that pits the Rangers' giant mech against all kinds of kaiju in a battle for the ages. The comic was written by Cullen Bunn ("Deadpool") and drawn by Freddie Williams II ("Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"), and is set to hit comic book stands today, March 23, 2022.
Zords vs. Kaiju
The first issue will feature multiple cover variants, including the standard cover, a "Cover B" by E.J. Su ("Transformers"), and a special connecting "Retailer Incentive edition" by WIlliams II which will combine with the rest of the covers from issues #2-5 to create a massive kaiju vs. Zord battle for display.
Here's the official synopsis:
When Rita Repulsa uses an ancient artifact to transport herself to a universe without Power Rangers, she finds herself in a world with aliens, kaiju, and... Godzilla! Hoping to annihilate this new foe, Rita hurls her own terrible creatures into battle. But she never expects that the Rangers have followed her to this alternate reality, pitting the Dinozords themselves head-to-head with the King of the Monsters!
Nostalgia is a helluva drug, and the sheer power of the Power Rangers fighting Godzilla is enough to bring back some of my own '90s kid excitement. Anyone who ever grew up playing with their Power Rangers and Godzilla toys together should feel like their childhoods have been brought to life in a new, exciting way. Crossover comics are a lot of fun, bringing together franchises that would never meet under any other circumstances. Where else would you see something like "Army of Darkness vs. Marvel Zombies" or "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"? Ok, so the Power Rangers cross into other franchises fairly frequently, but never with as giant a figure as Godzilla. And who knows? If the comics do well enough, it could inspire an entire giant robot vs. kaiju renaissance, and we could maybe finally get to see the "Pacific Rim" and Godzilla crossover of our dreams.
"Godzilla Vs. The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" issue #1 is now available wherever comic books are sold, and the rest of the miniseries will be out soon, so guess what? It's morphin' time!