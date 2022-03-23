The Power Rangers Will Battle Godzilla In New IDW Comic Miniseries

The first issue will feature multiple cover variants, including the standard cover, a "Cover B" by E.J. Su ("Transformers"), and a special connecting "Retailer Incentive edition" by WIlliams II which will combine with the rest of the covers from issues #2-5 to create a massive kaiju vs. Zord battle for display.

Here's the official synopsis:

When Rita Repulsa uses an ancient artifact to transport herself to a universe without Power Rangers, she finds herself in a world with aliens, kaiju, and... Godzilla! Hoping to annihilate this new foe, Rita hurls her own terrible creatures into battle. But she never expects that the Rangers have followed her to this alternate reality, pitting the Dinozords themselves head-to-head with the King of the Monsters!

Nostalgia is a helluva drug, and the sheer power of the Power Rangers fighting Godzilla is enough to bring back some of my own '90s kid excitement. Anyone who ever grew up playing with their Power Rangers and Godzilla toys together should feel like their childhoods have been brought to life in a new, exciting way. Crossover comics are a lot of fun, bringing together franchises that would never meet under any other circumstances. Where else would you see something like "Army of Darkness vs. Marvel Zombies" or "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"? Ok, so the Power Rangers cross into other franchises fairly frequently, but never with as giant a figure as Godzilla. And who knows? If the comics do well enough, it could inspire an entire giant robot vs. kaiju renaissance, and we could maybe finally get to see the "Pacific Rim" and Godzilla crossover of our dreams.

"Godzilla Vs. The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" issue #1 is now available wherever comic books are sold, and the rest of the miniseries will be out soon, so guess what? It's morphin' time!