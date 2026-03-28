This Batman Cartoon Episode Combined The Dark Knight Returns With A Tom Stoppard Play

Frank Miller's "The Dark Knight Returns" is among the most seminal Batman stories ever told, and despite being a rather dark and violent story, it has influenced Batman cartoons aimed at children. "The New Batman Adventures" anthology episode "Legends of the Dark Knight" included a segment recreating scenes from "Dark Knight Returns" (which won Miller's approval). But another unique adaptation can be found in "Artifacts," one of the best episodes of 2004 cartoon series, "The Batman."

"Artifacts" is set in 2027, 20 years after the episode first aired in real life, and depicts Batman's (Rino Romano) last battle with Mr. Freeze (Clancy Brown). In the intervening two decades, the now scarred and gray-haired Bruce Wayne has bulked up and redesigned his suit; the blue-on-black highlights and yellow oval around his chest insignia are gone, leaving a grimmer, darker Batsuit.

Batman in "Artifacts" thus looks like the spitting image of Frank Miller's Dark Knight. He's even traded in his sleek sports car Batmobile for a tank, based on Miller's Batmobile redesign. When Batman first climbs out of that Batmobile, Freeze quips "the Dark Knight returns," which serves as a blatant homage.

But the episode is only half a "Dark Knight Returns" homage. There's a parallel story, set one thousand years in the future, about the unearthing of the long-abandoned Batcave. This part of the story was inspired by the play "Arcadia," written by the late Tom Stoppard, which also has two timelines. The play cuts between British manor owned by the Coverly family in the early 19th century, and then present day (1993) when academics are piecing together the lives of the people we follow in the first story.

As "Artifacts" writer Greg Weisman put it on his personal Q&A site: "It's fun when your influences range from Stoppard to Miller."