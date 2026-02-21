Jack Nicholson Was A Big Fan Of This Devastating 2003 Crime Thriller For One Reason

Jack Nicholson doesn't need to watch movies. He's been in enough of them himself to have ascended to legendary status long ago. Still, he's always remained a fan of the art form and at one point praised 2003's "21 Grams" for featuring one of Benicio del Toro's best performances ever.

As much as Nicholson maintained a reputation for being a devilish rogue of a man during his career as an actor, he was always a pretty smart dude. Even his "The Shining" director, Stanley Kubrick, thought Nicholson brought the "unactable quality" of intelligence to his roles. As such, the legendary star always had a very clear sense of what he liked and what he didn't. Sure, he preferred to embrace his caddish charm and seemed to be having a ball in so many of his most iconic roles. Kim Basinger even once called him "the most highly sexed human being" she'd ever met, adding, "He's just the devil." But he had a much deeper appreciation for his work, too. Part of the reason Nicholson disappeared from Hollywood is because he simply wasn't interested in what he once described to the Sydney Morning Herald as movies that featured "more bombs" and "more explosions." In other words, he knew what he liked, and he wasn't willing to compromise.

So, when Jack Nicholson says he's a fan of a movie, it actually means something. This isn't Quentin Tarantino delivering another one of his hot manure takes. Nicholson thinks about this stuff. With that in mind, you might want to consider checking out "21 Grams," which, according to the actor and multiple critics, features an absolute standout performance from del Toro.