10 Must-Watch Netflix Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

Netflix is home to thousands of options for viewers looking to veg out on all manner of shows, movies, documentaries, comedy specials, and more. That's great in theory, but it can be hard in practice to even know what's available on the streamer at any given moment, unless you have the days to spare, while you go title by title through their entire catalog.

Adding to the daunting nature of catching what's great on Netflix is the streamer's habit of simply dumping new content onto the site and immediately moving on to the next thing. It's why too many series are canceled too early and why film lovers cry when another critically acclaimed festival movie is bought up by Netflix (or any streamer, really). Great movies get forgotten, and the passage of time only adds to the issue as movies are buried beneath the weight of newer titles.

The 10 movies below are a mix of Netflix Originals and actual theatrical films that were released into the world with some degree of heat before slowly (or quickly) exiting the conversation. Title of this post aside, we're not actually suggesting that literally no one is talking about these films these days, but we are saying that all of them should be talked about a lot more.

Now keep reading for a look at 10 must-watch movies (in chronological order) that not enough of you are talking about.