Brad Pitt's Heartbreaking 2006 Drama On Prime Video Received A Perfect Score From Roger Ebert

When Alejandro González Iñárritu's film "Babel" was released in 2006, beloved movie critic Roger Ebert — who passed away in 2013 — wrote a review praising the film, which uses interconnected and international stories to draw a larger narrative. So what did Ebert have to say about "Babel," a film set in Morocco, the United States, Mexico, and Japan that features Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, and Gael García Bernal in pivotal roles?

Ebert awarded the film a perfect score of four stars on his eponymous website about the movie, which tells four distinct stories that seem unrelated until you realize that they're all intricately linked. For example, the story involving Pitt and Blanchett's characters finds them on vacation in Morocco after experiencing a tragedy, but the children they left at home in California with a nanny end up in trouble. Plus, Blanchett's character, Susan, is grievously injured, leaving Pitt's Richard to find a way to help her.

After mentioning two of Iñárritu's two previous films — more on those in a second — Ebert concludes that this was the filmmaker at his best thus far. As he wrote:

"'Babel' finds Iñárritu in full command of his technique: The writing and editing moves between the stories with full logical and emotional clarity, and the film builds to a stunning impact because it does not hammer us with heroes and villains but asks us to empathize with all of its characters. They all have their reasons, they all work with only limited information, they all win our sympathy."

"Babel" earned plenty of acclaim from other critics and the Academy Awards, even scoring nods for best picture and best director ... but let's go back to those other two films. Did you know "Babel" is actually the closing film of a trilogy?