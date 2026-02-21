Netflix Is Streaming A Sylvester Stallone And Jason Statham Action Franchise Perfect For A Weekend Binge

Sometimes the best thing after a long work week is to sit down on the couch with a big bowl of popcorn and binge through some mindlessly fun movies. It's great to just tune out the world for a little while and get lost in some explosions and snarky banter, and Netflix is making that a whole lot easier because all four of "The Expendables" movies are now streaming on the service.

Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham lead the franchise as Barney Ross and Lee Christmas, mercenaries who are part of the elite group "the Expendables," who take on missions no other soldiers or spies can tackle. Really "The Expendables" series is a fun excuse for famous action stars to make an appearance, with everyone from Dolph Lundgren to Jean-Claude Van Damme lending their talents. There's definitely some differences in quality between the films, because some "Expendables" movies are just better than the others, but they're all at least guaranteed to have familiar faces and some big action set-pieces. It's sort of like "The Fast and The Furious" franchise with fewer cars and fewer feuds, and since there are only four films, you can fit them all into one weekend watch.