Glen Powell's Breakout Role Came In A Sylvester Stallone Movie

The path to becoming a contemporary movie star isn't as straightforward as it once was. But then comes along an actor like Glen Powell, who carries such a magnetic personality that it's no wonder he's become a marquee name. The big screen charmer knows his way around a good joke in comedies like "Everybody Wants Some!!", "Anyone But You," and "Hit Man." I'm also partial to the underrated "Set It Up." At the same time, Powell has been able to transfer that sly charm over to the world of action movies with blockbuster tentpoles like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Twisters." With Powell starring in Edgar Wright's adaptation of Stephen King's "The Running Man," it's important to remember that it took time for him to cultivate his star power.

It's always fun to see people discover Powell as a stock trader who draws the attention of Tom Hardy's Bane in "The Dark Knight Rises." Just two years after his brief stint in the Christopher Nolan superhero epic, however, the future action prospect was given the opportunity to star among some of the most recognizable action heroes ever in 2014's "The Expendables 3." It's not every day you're standing alongside the likes of Sylvester Stallone, Antonio Banderas, Jet Li, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Harrison Ford, and Jason Statham, even if the movie itself is kind of dreadful.

The third installment of the action star ensemble sees mercenary Barney Ross (Stallone) bringing in a crop of younger talent to help out the dinosaurs after an old adversary (Mel Gibson) rears his ugly head. Among them is Powell as Thorn, a thrill-seeking climber who also happens to be an excellent hacker. While his screentime is pretty minimal, it's easy to see how Powell rose to prominence.