Sylvester Stallone's Biggest Box Office Hit Is Actually Pretty Surprising

Sylvester Stallone is, one needn't reiterate, one of the biggest movie stars of his generation. He established himself as an amusing comedic meathead for about a decade, appearing in films like "Death Race 2000" and "The Lords of Flatbush," but Stallone exploded as a legit Hollywood player when he wrote and starred in "Rocky" in 1976. That film made $225 million on a $1.1 million budget, and won Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Film Editing at the Academy Awards. "Rocky" also codified a new type of sports movie, establishing a formula that is still being effectively wielded to this day. The "Rocky" often topped $200 million at the box office.

Stallone continued to act and direct, and appeared in the gigantic hit "Rocky" sequels before making "First Blood" in 1982. "First Blood" is a downbeat tragedy of war trauma, but it kicked off a successful franchise of movies that quickly mutated into ultra-violent, pro-military actioners. "First Blood" made over $125 million on its $15 million budget. The sequel, 1985's "Rambo: First Blood Part II," made over $300 million on a $25.5 million budget. Yes, Stallone was, for years, the face of Hollywood blockbusters.

Weirdly, though, none of the "Rocky" movies nor the "Rambo" movies include Stallone's biggest hit, at least in terms of raw box office dollars. Technically, Stallone's biggest hot movies were "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2" and "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3," which made $869.1 million and $845.6 million, respectively. For the time being, we'll look past those movies, as Stallone only appeared in them in small cameos.

Not adjusting for inflation, Stallone's biggest hit is none other than the brutal action flick "The Expendables 2," Simon West's ensemble piece from 2012. It made over $312 million at the box office.