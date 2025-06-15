A Kurt Russell And Sylvester Stallone Crime Movie Was Shot By Three Different Directors

The 1989 buddy cop movie "Tango & Cash" is a weird animal. Lieutenant Ray Tango (Sylvester Stallone) is the star cop of the LAPD's narcotics division on the Westside, while Lieutenant Gabriel Cash (Kurt Russell) is the star officer of the Eastside. People from Los Angeles know that these are vital distinctions. The two haven't ever met, but are both loathed by the criminal underworld, and are set up by drug dealers to take the fall for a drug bust gone wrong. Tango and Cash are pilloried in court, and end up together in a maximum security prison. To clear their names, they'll have to escape and track down the bad guys, including gangster Yves Perret, played by Jack Palance.

The story is broad and all over the place, and the tone is weirdly slapstick. "Tango & Cash" is as slick as 1980s cop movies come, but its sense of humor is weirdly caustic, and its script is terrible. Russell is a charming enough actor to handle this sort of lightweight brick-stupid actioner, but Stallone seems weirdly lost. The pair have no chemistry. "Tango & Cash" wasn't beloved when it came out, and it currently sports a 31% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It was nominated for three Razzies. Weirdly enough, the film was an okay hit, making over $120 million on a $54 million budget.

The film's scattershot tone may easily be attributable to the fact that three directors had to take turns helming it. The bulk of "Tango & Cash" was overseen by Andrei Konchalovsky, the screenwriter of Tarkovsky's "Andrei Rublev" and "Ivan's Childhood," and the director of "Runaway Train." Konchalovsky, however, was fired by producer Jon Peters after three months of shooting. It seems they butted heads over the film's ending. The story of the film's making has been catalogued by The Dissolve.