Before Minecraft, Jack Black Starred In Another Movie About A Fantasy Realm

In Jared Hess' blockbuster "A Minecraft Movie," Jack Black stars as Steve, the default character one typically plays as in the ultra-popular "Minecraft" video game. For the movie, Steve is re-imagined as a middle-aged man from a small town in Idaho who stumbles through a portal into the "Minecraft" Overworld. The Overworld is a fantasy dimension made of cubes that abides by its own laws of video game physics. Steve can manifest building materials out of thin air and has access to magical widgets like Elytra wings and Ender Pearls. He also winds up having to do battle with an army of bipedal magical pig monsters called Piglins.

Advertisement

Few actors could sell something like "A Minecraft Movie" as well as Black. The actor approaches the absurd material with utter enthusiasm, taking every fantasy conceit perfectly seriously. He was put in the position of explaining "Minecraft" to a group of noobs, making him a direct avatar for the kids in the audience.

"A Minecraft Movie" is not the first time Jack Black has played an Earthbound character who interacts with a fantasy kingdom either. Indeed, it's happened several times throughout his career. Black also played Lemuel Gulliver in the 2010 adaptation of "Gulliver's Travels," wherein he visited Lilliput, and he was one of the video game avatars in the "Jumanji" movies "Welcome to the Jungle" and "The Next Level." He also stepped into Hell itself in "Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny," although that was only for a guitar battle.

Advertisement

Way back in 1994, though, Black was already doing the "fantasy kingdom" thing. In that year's sequel "The NeverEnding Story III: Escape from Fantasia," Black co-starred as Slip, a bully who led a five-person gang called the Nasties. Yes, there was a third "NeverEnding Story" film (which makes sense; after all, it's "NeverEnding"), but no, there's not a generation traumatizing horse death in this one.