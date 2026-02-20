President Donald Trump Claims Melania Is A Box Office Success – The Facts Say Otherwise

President Donald Trump recently claimed that "Melania," the documentary about First Lady Melania Trump, has been very successful. The facts say otherwise. Amazon (which purchased MGM for $8.5 billion in 2022) paid a lot of money for this documentary, which complicates Trump's boastful claims about its performance.

At Trump's recent "Board of Peace" event in Washington D.C., he claimed (via the Daily Beast) that "Melania" was very successful and that the subject of that documentary, his wife Melania Trump, is now a big movie star. Here's what Trump had to say:

"She has a very successful movie out right now, like number one. Can you believe this? Big movie star, and I always say it's trouble, because I always say there's not room in one family for two stars. I told her that we can't have two stars in one family, so I don't know what that means, but it's not, it's not good."

Trump has made a few cameos in big movies and was the host of "The Apprentice" for years, so he knows a thing or two about stardom. That said, his claims about "Melania" are objectively wrong. There's no traditional metric that could be applied to this film to justify calling it "very successful." It's also never been number one at the box office and is very unlikely to ever achieve that status before the end of its run.

Simply going off the numbers, the movie has been a theatrical flop by every definition.