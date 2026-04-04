Why Alexander Skarsgård Was Ready To Turn Down The Lead In Apple TV's Murderbot

It would be pretty easy to typecast actor Alexander Skarsgård. Standing at around 6'4", the ridiculously good-looking Swedish actor had a hard time getting taken seriously in Hollywood to begin with. Once he started booking bigger characters, they were usually of the soldier or Viking variety, with a starring turn in the Iraq War miniseries "Generation Kill" and roles as vampire Viking Eric Northman on the HBO series "True Blood" and as an actual Viking in the Robert Eggers film "The Northman." Here's the thing, though: Alexander Skarsgård is just a weird little guy trapped in a big handsome body, and he rarely gets the chance to let that out.

Thankfully, there's "Murderbot," the Apple TV series based on the successful "The Murderbot Diaries" series of novels by Martha Wells. "Murderbot" lets Skarsgård finally get truly weird, but the actor almost turned it down outright because he was worried it would be too much like his other "testosterone-filled" roles.

In an interview with Collider, Skarsgård shared that when he first heard about "Murderbot," he almost passed on it entirely because the name reminded him of something like "RoboCop" and he had just finished filming the physically and mentally brutal "The Northman." "I was like, 'I'm not sure I want to do Murderbot after that,'" he said. Thankfully, he gave it another look, because his performance as the titular Murderbot is truly one of his best yet.