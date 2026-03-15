Quentin Tarantino Is A Big Fan Of John Travolta's Notorious Sci-Fi Box Office Bomb

Quentin Tarantino has made some undeniable classics. He also loves to hear himself talk, which means we've been forced to endure some unfortunate and downright ridiculous takes, like the time he said notorious John Travolta flop "Battlefield Earth" was good. In fact, he predicted that we'd all come to love the ill-fated sci-fi bomb 20 years after its release. Well, here we are 26 years later and nothing's changed.

In conversations about the worst movie of all time, there's one film that always at least gets a mention. "Battlefield Earth" was so bad that Roger Ebert predicted it would become the king of bad movie jokes, and it basically has. The film was Travolta's squalid little attempt to pay tribute to Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard by adapting his 1982 novel of the same name. Instead of being a celebration of the cult-leader's legacy, however, "Battlefield Earth" became exactly what Ebert predicted.

The film remains notorious for its awful visuals, convoluted plot, flat performances, and terrible dialogue. Pretty much everything that a movie can get wrong, this movie got wrong. So wretched is its reputation that "Battlefield Earth" writer J.David Shapiro has been haunted by it ever since. Put simply, nobody liked it. Well, nobody except Bob Graham of the San Francisco Chronicle, who to this day seems to be solely responsible for the film maintaining a 3% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes rather than a flat zero. Then, there's Tarantino, who is apparently the only other person who liked "Battlefield Earth" and thought the film would come to be appreciated as some sort of classic decades after its original 2000 release.