The Marvel Villain Actor In A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Most Fans Did Not Catch
The "Game of Thrones" universe expanded ever further on HBO this year. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is a prequel series and a welcome return to Westeros. It focuses on the fan-favorite characters Dunk and Egg from author George R.R. Martin's beloved fantasy books and has opened up a new corner of this vast world, taking place decades before the events of the original series. It also features a man who brought a key Marvel villain to life, though fans would be forgiven for not spotting him in the show.
The series takes place a full century before the events of "Game of Thrones." It centers on two unlikely heroes as they wander Westeros. One, a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey), the other his diminutive squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). It's set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed.
The show also stars Tom Vaughn-Lawlor as Plummer, the steward of Ashford. Paul Hunter plays Lord Ashford, the head of House Ashford. But Plummer is a character who may be of interest to Marvel fans. Though it would be hard to know just by looking at him, Vaughn-Lawlor also played a key villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Namely Ebony Maw, a member of Thanos' henchmen group known as the Black Order, who first appeared in "Avengers: Infinity War."
Vaughn-Lawlor appears in three episodes of the show's first season, and he's very much in the flesh, rocking long hair and looking like he belongs in Westeros. That's why he might have been hard for even hardcore Marvel fans to spot. His appearance in the MCU was aided greatly by CGI.
Tom Vaughn-Lawlor was also Ebony Maw in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Long before his days as a steward in the world of Westeros, Tom Vaughn-Lawlor took on the role of Ebony Maw, a powerful alien who was recruited by Thanos to help him execute his plan to gather all of the Infinity Stones so that he could wipe out half of all life in the universe. The character first appeared in the pages of Marvel Comics "Infinity" #1 in 2013.
The character died in "Avengers: Infinity War," but returned in "Avengers: Endgame" thanks to the time travel of it all. But by the end of that movie, he was dead for good. Ebony Maw was even part of the cocktail that brought the Super Skrull to life in Marvel's "Secret Invasion." Vaughn-Lawlor was the actor behind the grey-skinned telekinetic genius, with the actor providing the performance via motion capture, while also providing the voice. For that reason, he would have been hard to pick out by Marvel fans who also happen to be "Game of Thrones" fans.
Meanwhile, "Game of Thrones" fans have much to look forward to in the coming years. "House of the Dragon" season 3 is also due to premiere later this year. Then, we'll be getting new stories in this universe annually, with "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" season 2 due to arrive in 2027, followed by "House of the Dragon" season 4 in 2028. "Game of Thrones" is avoiding modern television's most annoying problem: giving fans a new season of something to enjoy every year. Whether or not we see more from Plummer remains to be seen.
"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is streaming now on HBO Max.