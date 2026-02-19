The Marvel Villain Actor In A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Most Fans Did Not Catch

The "Game of Thrones" universe expanded ever further on HBO this year. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is a prequel series and a welcome return to Westeros. It focuses on the fan-favorite characters Dunk and Egg from author George R.R. Martin's beloved fantasy books and has opened up a new corner of this vast world, taking place decades before the events of the original series. It also features a man who brought a key Marvel villain to life, though fans would be forgiven for not spotting him in the show.

The series takes place a full century before the events of "Game of Thrones." It centers on two unlikely heroes as they wander Westeros. One, a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey), the other his diminutive squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). It's set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed.

The show also stars Tom Vaughn-Lawlor as Plummer, the steward of Ashford. Paul Hunter plays Lord Ashford, the head of House Ashford. But Plummer is a character who may be of interest to Marvel fans. Though it would be hard to know just by looking at him, Vaughn-Lawlor also played a key villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Namely Ebony Maw, a member of Thanos' henchmen group known as the Black Order, who first appeared in "Avengers: Infinity War."

Vaughn-Lawlor appears in three episodes of the show's first season, and he's very much in the flesh, rocking long hair and looking like he belongs in Westeros. That's why he might have been hard for even hardcore Marvel fans to spot. His appearance in the MCU was aided greatly by CGI.