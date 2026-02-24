I've Seen Every Marvel Movie. Here's How The MCU Can Be Saved

When "Iron Man" hit the theaters in 2008, I was just like every other jaded comic book superhero movie adaptation fan in the ticket line: hopeful, because of the good reviews, but not too sure of what to expect from noted troublemaker Robert Downey Jr. playing a C-list hero like Tony Stark.

Fast forward 18 years, and that whole sentence reads like nonsense. Iron Man's now one of the most recognizable superheroes out there, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the biggest mega-franchise around, and Downey's about to start his second round as its overarching face. Over just short of two decades, I've watched all 37 MCU films released to date at least twice each (though my second "Thor: Love and Thunder" viewing was purely for work purposes). Add in all those Disney+ shows, one-shots, and assorted supplementary material, and I'd say that I'm in a reasonably good place to say this: The MCU, as it currently stands, can kick rocks.

I say this from a place of love and fondness. I haven't spent weeks of my life watching all that stuff just for my job. There's still a kid in me who gets genuinely excited to see how badass James Marsden's Cyclops looks in that "Avengers: Doomsday" X-Men trailer and who willingly watched the much-maligned outlier "Iron Fist" in case the guy from "Game of Thrones" was able to make it good. (He did not.) Because of this, I'm not standing on a soapbox lecturing about how the MCU can be saved — I'm screaming in the middle of the mob that really wants it to be better. And the way to do it is simple: All the franchise needs to do is learn to go consistently up close and personal once again.