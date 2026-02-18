The Simpsons Might End Some Day - But Not The Way You Might Think

To say that "The Simpsons" is legendary within the realm of television would be an insulting understatement. Quietly launched from "The Tracey Ullman Show," the animated sitcom has been a staple of pop culture ever since it debuted on Fox in 1988. Now, as the show approaches its 800th episode, it's easy to wonder, will it ever end? According to showrunner Matt Selman, it very well might, but not in the way most shows do.

Speaking with The Wrap ahead of the landmark 800th episode of "The Simpsons" this upcoming Sunday, Selman addressed the possibility of the show ending. Now in the midst of its 37th season, it's a reasonable thing to ponder.

"The show isn't supposed to change. The characters reset every week. It's like Groundhog Day but they don't know it — and they don't die that much. If the show ever did end, there's no finale, it would just be a regular episode that has the family in it. Probably a little Easter egg here and there, but no 'I'm going to miss this place.'"

Some of the best shows in television history also feature the best series finales of all time. However, plenty of great shows haven't managed to stick the landing. Even worse, many shows end simply because they're canceled, and they don't get to go out on their own terms. What's odd about what Selman's proposing is that the show will just be the show as it is until it simply ends. The last episode will just be an episode focused on Springfield's most famous family.

Even if "The Simpsons" writers know they can't compete with classic-era episodes, they're still out here trying to make good television. Not writing to a specific finale is nothing if not an interesting choice.