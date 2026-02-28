An Obscure Batman Comic Gave The Scarecrow His Own Harley Quinn

The Scarecrow is one of Batman's most enduring adversaries. Jonathan Crane calls himself the Master of Fear, but masters need apprentices. Scarecrow tries to recruit such a disciple in the 1998 story "Mistress of Fear." Published in the issue "New Year's Evil: Scarecrow," it's out of print, which is bad fortune for every Batman fan who enjoys a Scarecrow story.

"Mistress of Fear" was a collaboration between writer Peter Milligan, author of several Batman stories that veered into supernatural horror (like the underrated "Dark Knight, Dark City"), and artist Duncan Fegredo, known for his later work drawing some of the best "Hellboy" comics. (Milligan and Fegredo also worked together on the Vertigo comic series "Enigma.")

In "Mistress of Fear," Scarecrow is imprisoned at Arkham Asylum after a young law student, Becky Albright, testifies against him. Joker and Riddler mock Scarecrow, for the "Master of Fear" couldn't even scare a little girl into silence. Scarecrow won't stand for this humiliation, though, so he vows revenge on "Brave Becky."

But Scarecrow's campaign of terror, which includes killing Becky's dog and poisoning her with his Fear Toxin, culminates in an unforeseen feeling: empathy. When Becky pleads "Leave me alone!" to hallucinated bullies, Crane recalls his childhood self sobbing the same words.

Scarecrow thinks he's found a kindred spirit; someone scared of the world who threw themselves into academia (law for Becky, psychology and chemistry for Crane) to escape it. Thus, he decides to "help" Becky by teaching her to frighten her tormentors as another Scarecrow.

DC Comics

Reading "Mistress of Fear," one can't help but think of Bruce Timm and Paul Dini's comic "Mad Love," the origin of their "Batman: The Animated Series" character Harley Quinn. The Joker corrupted Dr. Harleen Quinzel, but does Scarecrow create his Mistress of Fear?