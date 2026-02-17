Roger Ebert Gave A Perfect Score To This Forgotten Robert Duvall Drama (Which He Also Directed)

In 1997, Robert Duvall released what had been a major passion project for the veteran star. "The Apostle," which Duvall wrote and directed, also saw him star as a preacher who escapes his former life after an act of violence and starts a new church. It was a modest commercial success but a critical triumph, with reviewers commending Duvall on a project that had taken a long time to come to fruition. Roger Ebert was particularly impressed, awarding "The Apostle" a perfect four stars and praising Duvall for his nuanced depiction of a flawed holy man.

Duvall, who passed away on February 15, 2026, at the age of 95,, won the Best Actor Oscar for playing country singer Mac Sledge in Bruce Beresford's 1983 drama "Tender Mercies." But he was nominated several more times, including for "The Apostle." For the actor, it must have been an even more humbling moment than usual to receive the nomination, as he'd had significant trouble even getting the film made. According to a 1997 New York Times profile, a then-66-year-old Duvall spent $5 million of his own money to make "The Apostle," which was rejected by studios for 13 years.

As far as Ebert saw it, that was all due to the fact the film was "about something" which in his estimation "scares" studios. It needn't have. "The Apostle" made $21.2 million at the box office against its $5 million budget and earned widespread praise, especially from noted movie lovers like Ebert. The critic seemed particularly taken with "The Apostle," however, which he described as "a lesson in how movies can escape from convention and penetrate the hearts of rare characters."