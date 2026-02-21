A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Cast An Unknown Actor As Ser Duncan For A Good Reason

The "Game of Thrones" universe expanded recently with a new spin-off in the form of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." HBO canceled several "Game of Thrones" spin-offs along the way, but this one went the distance. Most interestingly, the show casts a totally unknown actor in the form of former rugby player Peter Claffey as its co-lead Dunk, aka Ser Duncan the Tall. There's a very good reason for that.

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" takes place roughly a century before the events of "Game of Thrones" and centers on the hedge knight Dunk and his young squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). Just how tall is Ser Duncan the Tall? He's nearly seven feet in height according to George R.R. Martin's source material, which obviously presented a casting challenge. (Claffey himself is six feet, five inches tall.) As showrunner Ira Parker explained in the January 2026 issue of SFX Magazine, that made it essential that series' creatives look outside of established actors. Here's what he had to say about it:

"He was a former professional rugby player who played for Ireland and, obviously, Ser Duncan must be a very large human being. So, when you start there already, it cuts out every single actor in the world who has any experience. So, we knew we were going for an unknown."

"Every single time he came back in, he was exponentially better," Parker added, complimenting Claffey's acting skills despite his lack of experience. "That's sort of what you're looking for when you're going with someone who's just gonna work. And, man, does he just. Not only is he the absolute perfect Ser Duncan for a variety of reasons, and he put himself into that role, but he was also just such a leader for everybody who came in."