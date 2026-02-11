Why A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episodes Are So Short, According To The Showrunner

After "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon" took similar approaches to the world of Westeros in tone and focus, the third show based on the franchise of ice and fire feels like a breath of fresh air. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" certainly belongs in the same world as its predecessors; an unforgiving world of inequality, cruelty, and violence. And yet it is not only a funny show, but it even feels surprisingly hopeful, at least when it comes to protagonist Dunk (Peter Claffey) and his attempts to make a name for himself as a knight. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" even introduces George R. R. Martin's love of songs to TV for the first time.

Indeed, it's the little things that make this show feel special and unique among the adaptations of Martin's work. It pays attention to making the world feel tactile and lived-in, like the incredible puppet shows in "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" serving to illustrate legends and myths passed around by the smallfolk. It's not a big aspect of the show, but it adds to the overall feel and look of Westeros.

Likewise, the very format of the show makes it stand out. That's because "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is only 8 episodes long, with each episode running at around half an hour. Yes, this means we barely get to spend any time with Dunk and Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), but there is a good reason for it.

Speaking with GQ, showrunner Ira Parker talked about not wanting the show to overstay its welcome. "We weren't stretching. We weren't doing any strange side quests with Dunk and Egg. We wrote it as if George had written a 300-page book."