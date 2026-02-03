A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Finally Introduces An Important Element Of George R.R. Martin's Books

Winter is coming, and so are spoilers. This article discusses plot details from episode 3 of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" has proven to be a breath of fresh air for the live-action version of George R.R. Martin's world of ice and fire. After nearly 15 years of dark, depressing, and often tragic medieval fantasy television where everyone is miserable, this particular "Game of Thrones" spin-off series has made for a nice change of pace. The show takes place in the same miserable, cruel, and otherwise unforgiving world featured in "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon," yet it focuses on a humble protagonist who is eternally earnest and hopeful.

Indeed, Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) – a hedge knight with a heart of gold who is nevertheless thick as a castle wall – is nothing like the characters we've met in previous "Game of Thrones" shows. The series' tone is vastly different, too. While "Game of Thrones" also had a sense of humor, especially in season 1, it quickly got drowned out by its epic story and the constant misery its characters faced. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," however, is funny as hell and full of terrific visual comedy thanks to its clever editing and use of smash cuts and flashbacks.

It's not all jokes, though; there's also lots of singing and dancing. In fact, one of the best things about "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is that it recognizes that songs, in particular, are an essential part of Westeros the way that Martin originally envisioned it in his source material (in this case, the "Tales of Dunk and Egg" novellas).