A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Reveals Just How Different Dunk Is From Other GoT Heroes

HBO's "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" set its apart from previous "Game of Thrones" series with its hopeful first episode. In addition to its lack of grisly deaths, the only funeral in the series premiere was that of Ser Arlan (Danny Webb), who is lovingly mourned by the show's hedge knight protagonist, Dunk (Peter Claffey). Episode 2, admittedly, is more violent, as Dunk aims to participate in — and win — the Ashford tourney to make a living. All the same, he doesn't participate in the opening match, although he does secure an unlikely benefactor in Baelor Targaryen (Bertie Carvel), who happens to remember Ser Arlan. This alone distinguishes Dunk from every other protagonist in the franchise: He's not a hero just yet and must prove his mettle in the journey ahead.

Even an underdog like Jon Snow (Kit Harington) had his highborn status, not to mention the truth of his lineage and how prophecies played a role in fleshing out his "Game of Thrones" arc. In contrast, Dunk grew up in Flea Bottom, and Ser Arlan wasn't a high-ranking noble with connections, which explains why most knights at the tourney don't remember his diligent service. Dunk wasn't even knighted by Arlan before the old man passed away, which prompted him to use a rope as a makeshift belt to secure his sword. Dunk only draws attention because he is unusually tall (about seven feet tall in the original "Dunk & Egg" novellas!), while folks like Raymun (Shaun Thomas) and Lyonel Baratheon (Daniel Ings) gravitate towards his nervous earnestness.

There's also Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), Dunk's quick-witted squire, who has already formed a close bond with him. But is Dunk's compassion compatible with the kill-or-be-killed world of Westeros?