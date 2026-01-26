A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Reveals Just How Different Dunk Is From Other GoT Heroes
Spoilers ahead for "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" episode 2.
HBO's "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" set its apart from previous "Game of Thrones" series with its hopeful first episode. In addition to its lack of grisly deaths, the only funeral in the series premiere was that of Ser Arlan (Danny Webb), who is lovingly mourned by the show's hedge knight protagonist, Dunk (Peter Claffey). Episode 2, admittedly, is more violent, as Dunk aims to participate in — and win — the Ashford tourney to make a living. All the same, he doesn't participate in the opening match, although he does secure an unlikely benefactor in Baelor Targaryen (Bertie Carvel), who happens to remember Ser Arlan. This alone distinguishes Dunk from every other protagonist in the franchise: He's not a hero just yet and must prove his mettle in the journey ahead.
Even an underdog like Jon Snow (Kit Harington) had his highborn status, not to mention the truth of his lineage and how prophecies played a role in fleshing out his "Game of Thrones" arc. In contrast, Dunk grew up in Flea Bottom, and Ser Arlan wasn't a high-ranking noble with connections, which explains why most knights at the tourney don't remember his diligent service. Dunk wasn't even knighted by Arlan before the old man passed away, which prompted him to use a rope as a makeshift belt to secure his sword. Dunk only draws attention because he is unusually tall (about seven feet tall in the original "Dunk & Egg" novellas!), while folks like Raymun (Shaun Thomas) and Lyonel Baratheon (Daniel Ings) gravitate towards his nervous earnestness.
There's also Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), Dunk's quick-witted squire, who has already formed a close bond with him. But is Dunk's compassion compatible with the kill-or-be-killed world of Westeros?
Dunk might be a softhearted hedge knight, but he's no pushover
While Baelor is kind enough to vouch for Dunk, the latter has never fought any tourneys or sparred with formally-trained knights. This lack of experience reveals itself when Dunk watches the opening match and is unable to stomach how brutal it is. We see him hyperventilate as he recognizes the gaps in his training and the fact that he's up against royalty trained by the Kingsguard.
In addition, episode 2 underlines how disconnected Dunk is from the notions of ruthlessness or honor via bloodshed. He is the farthest from being a battle-hungry knight and views the tourney as a stepping stone to a better life. But that doesn't mean Dunk isn't a brave or honorable man. Indeed, George R.R. Martin's source material dictates how dedicated he is to the oath of protecting the innocent, which is something we've yet to see in the show.
This genuine compassion is reflected in small moments with Egg, whom Dunk takes in and vows to look after despite having next to nothing to his name. The two might bicker and banter once in a while, but Dunk is clearly protective of the kid (who, in turn, trusts Dunk enough to squire for him). After the first tournament, Dunk opens up to Egg, acknowledging the fact that Arlan wasn't a true knight since he didn't die in battle. But Arlan raised him well enough, which fuels Dunk's determination to keep going. Such transparent honesty is pretty refreshing, considering how even the best of heroes are often unaware of their faults. But not Ser Duncan the Tall, who will hopefully stand up for himself (and those worthy) when the need arises.
