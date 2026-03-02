X-Men's Live-Action Nightcrawler Was Nearly Played By A How I Met Your Mother Star

Casting the beloved characters from Marvel's "X-Men" comics was never going to be easy, but some choices were definitely trickier than others. After finding success with the first "X-Men" film in 2000, starring world-renowned thespians Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen as the at-odds mutant leaders Professor Charles Xavier and Magneto, 20th Century Fox set about a sequel with even more mutants. That included a fan-favorite that had to be absolutely perfect: Kurt Wagner, better known as the blue BAMF-master himself, Nightcrawler.

While numerous actors auditioned for the role that would eventually go to Alan Cumming, one of the most surprising was Neil Patrick Harris. In an interview with the Just for Variety podcast, the "Doogie Howser, M.D." and "How I Met Your Mother" star revealed that he once auditioned to play Nightcrawler in "X2" (also marketed as "X2: X-Men United.")

Alan Cumming had a nightmarish time with the "X-Men" franchise, so it's probably actually a good thing for Harris that he didn't end up getting the part. Instead, he ended up having a brilliant cameo in "Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle" a few years later, completely changing his image and kickstarting a new phase in his career.