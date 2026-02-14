Denzel Washington's Gritty '90s Sports Movie Is A Must-Watch On Paramount+

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're yet to check out the entire Denzel Washington filmography, you're sort of spoiled for choice. This is, after all, one of the most engaging, effortlessly charismatic stars of the last few decades, and his filmography is a testament to that fact. That makes "The Hurricane" as good a place to start as any, as the 1999 prison drama (which masqueraded as a sports biopic) features one of Denzel's best performances and is available to stream right now on Paramount+.

By the end of the '90s, Washington had already won an Oscar, proved himself a reliably bankable star, and was revered by audiences and critics. The one thing he hadn't done was play a bad guy. That would change in 2001 when Denzel prompted controversy for being cast as corrupt detective Alonso Harris in "Training Day." But before he proved the naysayers wrong by earning his second Oscar for "Training Day," Washington reminded everyone why he had been so successful at playing the good guy for so long.

In 1999, the actor portrayed real-life boxer Rubin "Hurricane" Carter in "The Hurricane." The film told the true story of how Carter was wrongly convicted of murder in 1966 and spent 20 years in prison before being freed in 1985. It's not only one of Denzel Washington's best movies but one of the best, most overlooked films of the '90s — and it's made all the more engaging by Roger Deakins' immersive cinematography.