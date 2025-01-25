The Only Time Denzel Washington Felt Scared Shooting A Movie

When Denzel Washington committed to starring in "Training Day," it must have been a vertiginous moment for the actor. But it's not because the movie itself was a risk, or that he was concerned about his ability to play his role. Rather, this 2011 crime thriller marked the first time Washington played a bad guy — a fact that made his casting in "Training Day" surprisingly controversial. Having become a megastar, winning an Oscar, and earning the respect of audiences and his peers, Denzel suddenly found himself faced with a significant task: proving naysayers wrong by effectively portraying an on-screen villain after two decades of playing the good guy.

Luckily, the ever-capable star proved he was more than up to the task. His performance as corrupt LAPD detective Alonzo Harris is one of the greatest performances of his career and secured Washington a second Oscar win as a result. That by itself would be impressive, but when you consider what went into making "Training Day," it becomes even more unbelievable.

Rather than shooting on soundstages, director Antoine Fuqua decided to film "Training Day" on-location in Los Angeles. This is a film that takes extensive detours into some of the city's more disadvantaged neighborhoods, which meant that Fuqua and co. were essentially shooting in gang territory for much of the movie. While you might think that this added to Washington's already extensive worries, it seems the veteran star remained clear-headed throughout. In fact, he never once worried for his safety while filming "Training Day." His previous film, however, was the first and only time Denzel has actually been scared while shooting a movie.