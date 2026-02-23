A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Has Somehow Made One Game Of Thrones Death Even More Heartbreaking

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the finale of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."

If ever a show proved that great things can come from the smallest beginnings, that's best exemplified by "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel/spin-off series starts out as a small-scale journey about Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and young squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) taking their first real steps in this franchise. It ends, however, with both characters riding off into the wide world of Westeros, primed and ready for much bigger events to come. The ultimate effects of their actions throughout this first season won't be made apparent until further down the line, but readers and fans of both shows can already begin to connect the dots for themselves.

Take that reveal regarding Egg's true identity as Prince Aegon Targaryen, for instance. It doesn't merely change the dynamic between our hedge knight and his supposed squire for good, but adds entirely new layers to other individuals we've already seen before — particularly Egg's descendants. One connection in particular now lends fresh meaning to an important character death from the original "Game of Thrones."

Remember when the cider-loving Raymun (Shaun Thomas) spills some gossip to Dunk about the Targaryen royal family back in episode 3? He mentions one of Maekar's (Sam Spruell) sons getting sent off to the Citadel to become a maester. Though left unnamed, that son is none other than Aemon Targaryen, the elderly blind maester stationed at the frozen Wall who we meet early in "Game of Thrones." Before he dies in season 5, Aemon mentions a younger brother named "Egg" who goes on to become king. Knowing what we know now, this takes on even more heartbreaking overtones in light of Aemon's tragedy-filled life.