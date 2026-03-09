Patrick Stewart's Short-Lived Show From Family Guy's Creator Deserves Another Look

When most people think of acclaimed British actor Sir Patrick Stewart, they tend to think of him in a dignified manner — not having public crash-outs where he screams profanities at the press. But that's exactly what audiences who tuned in to the Starz original comedy "Blunt Talk" saw, and while critics seemed to absolutely hate it, the show honestly deserves a little more love.

While Stewart is best known for characters like the noble Captain Jean-Luc Picard on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and the civil rights leader Professor X in the "X-Men" movies, on "Blunt Talk" he goes 100% in the opposite direction as cable newscaster Walter Blunt. Fans might be surprised that Stewart has such a funny bone, as he largely considers his SNL episode a disaster and almost always stars in dramas, but it turns out Stewart is very funny.

As Blunt, Stewart was able to get as vulgar and weird as he wanted, and since the series was created by "Bored to Death" showrunner Jonathan Ames and executive produced by "Family Guy" creator Seth Macfarlane, there was no limit to the weirdness or vulgarity. That was too much for most critics and "Blunt Talk" was critically ripped to shreds, but audiences had a ball with Stewart behaving badly. (There are two types of people in this world: those who love it when Stewart controversially drops F bombs and those who do not.) "Blunt Talk" was originally greenlit for 20 episodes, split into two seasons, and sadly never got to go beyond that. It's a real shame, too, because the brutally irreverent humor of "Blunt Talk" is even more relevant a decade later.