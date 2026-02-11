Jason Momoa Is Teaming With A Fast And Furious Director For A Big Video Game Movie
Jason Momoa is set to headline a major video game adaptation. The "Aquaman" and "Wrecking Crew" star has been tapped to star in Sony's "Helldivers" movie, based on the very popular game of the same name. It hails from PlayStation Productions, which was launched to help turn Sony's games into movies and TV shows in 2019. What's more, the movie has locked down a release date and a director who will be familiar to "Fast and the Furious" fans.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Helldivers" is set to hit theaters on November 10, 2027, so mark your calendars and plan accordingly. Justin Lin, who directed several of the "Fast & Furious" movies, is in the director's chair for this one. Momoa may have technically worked with Lin on 2023's "Fast X," but Lin left "Fast X" shortly after production began, meaning they never truly got to make a movie together. That's now set to change.
Gary Dauberman ("It," "Annabelle Comes Home") penned the screenplay for the adaptation. Hutch Parker, Asad Qizilbash, and Lin are on board to produce. There's no word yet on who will be starring alongside Momoa, but with a release date now locked in for next year, production figures to be gearing up soon, so we should be learning much more in the coming weeks/months. With an A-list star now attached, this movie figures to pick up even more steam.
The first "Helldivers" was released in 2015 and was quite popular, but 2024's "Helldivers 2" was even more popular, selling more than 12 million copies to date. It takes a lot of influence from Paul Verhoeven's sci-fi classic "Starship Troopers." In many ways, "Helldivers 2" is actually the perfect "Starship Troopers" video game. So this will be Momoa vs. giant alien bugs, more or less.
Helldivers gives Jason Momoa yet another big franchise
In the game, players enlist in the Helldivers and join the fight for freedom across a hostile galaxy in what is described by Arrowhead Game Studios as a "fast, frantic, and ferocious third-person shooter." It's a squad-based game that sees the elite forces battling to win an intergalactic war to rid the galaxy of a rising alien threat. Players use a variety of weapons to shoot and kill these giant extraterrestrial bugs. The combat is very bloody, and it's hard to imagine this adaptation being anything other than an R-rated affair.
What's especially interesting is that Sony also has a new "Starship Troopers" movie in the works from director Neill Blomkamp ("District 9"). Are these movies too similar? Does "Helldrivers" mean that Blomkamp's movie might wind up on the back burner? All we can do is speculate for now, but it's certainly worth noting.
Meanwhile, this is yet another gigantic franchise with Jason Momoa at the center of it. He previously played Aquaman in the now-defunct DC Extended Universe. In the new DC Universe, he's playing the villain Lobo in "Supergirl," and we recently got our best look yet at Momoa in action. The actor also appeared in last year's smash hit "A Minecraft Movie," which has a sequel due to begin filming very soon.
The next "Fast & Furious" movie, titled "Fast Forever," also has a 2028 release date, and Momoa will likely return as Dante Reyes in that as well. Oh, and there's also "Dune: Part Three," which arrives later this year. The man certainly stays busy; he's as in-demand as they come.
The "Helldivers" movie is set to hit theaters on November 10, 2027.