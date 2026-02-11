Jason Momoa Is Teaming With A Fast And Furious Director For A Big Video Game Movie

Jason Momoa is set to headline a major video game adaptation. The "Aquaman" and "Wrecking Crew" star has been tapped to star in Sony's "Helldivers" movie, based on the very popular game of the same name. It hails from PlayStation Productions, which was launched to help turn Sony's games into movies and TV shows in 2019. What's more, the movie has locked down a release date and a director who will be familiar to "Fast and the Furious" fans.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Helldivers" is set to hit theaters on November 10, 2027, so mark your calendars and plan accordingly. Justin Lin, who directed several of the "Fast & Furious" movies, is in the director's chair for this one. Momoa may have technically worked with Lin on 2023's "Fast X," but Lin left "Fast X" shortly after production began, meaning they never truly got to make a movie together. That's now set to change.

Gary Dauberman ("It," "Annabelle Comes Home") penned the screenplay for the adaptation. Hutch Parker, Asad Qizilbash, and Lin are on board to produce. There's no word yet on who will be starring alongside Momoa, but with a release date now locked in for next year, production figures to be gearing up soon, so we should be learning much more in the coming weeks/months. With an A-list star now attached, this movie figures to pick up even more steam.

The first "Helldivers" was released in 2015 and was quite popular, but 2024's "Helldivers 2" was even more popular, selling more than 12 million copies to date. It takes a lot of influence from Paul Verhoeven's sci-fi classic "Starship Troopers." In many ways, "Helldivers 2" is actually the perfect "Starship Troopers" video game. So this will be Momoa vs. giant alien bugs, more or less.