Before X-Men, James McAvoy Starred In An Original Version Of A Long-Running American Series

James McAvoy is and has been a respected (and busy) actor for some time. And it's not just his roles in acclaimed dramas like "Atonement" either. He's regularly delivered great work in blockbuster, popcorn entertainment such as the "X-Men" franchise as well, with the actor taking on the role of a younger Charles Xavier beginning in 2011 with "X-Men: First Class." But long before that, he starred in the original version of a long-running American TV series.

The show in question is "Shameless," which ran for 11 seasons on Showtime in the U.S. Before that, it was an 11-season U.K. dramedy that ran from 2004 to 2013. Both shows, generally speaking, chronicle the life of Frank Gallagher, a single father raising several children who drinks too much, as well as the various Gallagher children and the misadventures that result from their dynamics. The American version diverged more as the show went on, but broadly, they followed the same formula to start.

McAvoy played Steve McBride, the boyfriend of Fiona Gallagher, who was played by Emmy Rossum in the U.S. version. Anne-Marie Duff played the role originally. Rossum left the role of Fiona Gallagher behind in "Shameless" during season 9, in part over a pay dispute, but that's another story entirely.

As for McAvoy, he left during season 2 of the original show, meaning he was gone long before Showtime decided to produce a version of the show for American audiences with William H. Macy in the lead role. While that might have looked like a bad call given how long the show ran, McAvoy went on to have a stellar career, starring in the "Narnia" movies, "The Last King of Scotland," and "Wanted," among others, even before landing his "X-Men" role.