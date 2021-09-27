James McAvoy Would Play Professor X In The MCU, But 'It's Got To Be Good'
James McAvoy isn't saying whether he is reprising his role as Professor X, but he did say he would if the writing is good enough.
The actor has been making the interviewing rounds to promote his voicing of Morpheus in the second part of "The Sandman" audio drama (see /Film's own Hoai-Tran Bui's interview with him here), and he had a response to the inevitable question about whether he'd play an MCU-version of Professor X, which he played in four "X-Men" films produced by Fox.
Now that Disney has acquired the movie rights to Marvel's "X-Men," however, fans have been buzzing all around the internet speculating whether any of those Fox Marvel characters — like McAvoy's Professor X — will ever show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's certainly a possibility, especially since the MCU is getting into multiverses with the upcoming "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness."
Read on to find out what McAvoy had to say about the matter.
'It's Got to Be Good'
Here's what McAvoy had to say when Comicbook.com asked him whether he'd had any discussions with Marvel's chief creative officer, Kevin Feige, about reprising Charles Xavier:
"I'm all about doing good stuff, and when I got asked to play Charles the first time, it was good stuff. It was good writing, and I was excited. If people offer me good writing, I'm always going to be excited, but I do feel like I've had a good ending with Charles and I got to explore some really good stuff, particularly in the first two movies that I did for him as a character. So if my time is done, I'm happy with the time that I spent and the time that I was given and if good writing comes in and people want to do stuff with me, I'll always be open to that, but it's got to be good."
McAvoy also went on to praise Feige and the rest of the MCU creative team, suggesting he certainly wouldn't be opposed to working with them either:
They're clever people ... they're so good at putting their stuff together. They'll figure out where to do it, but that might not involve people who've done it before. It might be a complete reimagining. And as a fan, I'm down for that as well and I'd be excited to see what happens next. If what happens next involves us, then that could be cool, but I'm not sure what way they're going to go with it, basically. But as a fan, I'm excited to see whatever way they go.
McAvoy isn't the only one excited to see where the MCU takes us. We'll find out more when "Spider-Man: No Way Home" comes out December 17, 2021.