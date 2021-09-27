James McAvoy Would Play Professor X In The MCU, But 'It's Got To Be Good'

James McAvoy isn't saying whether he is reprising his role as Professor X, but he did say he would if the writing is good enough.

The actor has been making the interviewing rounds to promote his voicing of Morpheus in the second part of "The Sandman" audio drama (see /Film's own Hoai-Tran Bui's interview with him here), and he had a response to the inevitable question about whether he'd play an MCU-version of Professor X, which he played in four "X-Men" films produced by Fox.

Now that Disney has acquired the movie rights to Marvel's "X-Men," however, fans have been buzzing all around the internet speculating whether any of those Fox Marvel characters — like McAvoy's Professor X — will ever show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's certainly a possibility, especially since the MCU is getting into multiverses with the upcoming "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness."

Read on to find out what McAvoy had to say about the matter.