James McAvoy Is Living The Dream In The Sandman Act II [Interview]

James McAvoy played the captive Morpheus in his own kind of locked room. In the first part of "The Sandman" audio drama directed by Dirk Maggs and released by Audible, Morpheus — the ancient anthropomorphic personification of dreams — is captured by a group of cultists that hold him captive for 80 years, before he's finally released to return to his decaying domain. And McAvoy performed the part of Morpheus in the first part of "The Sandman," released in July 2020, while in lockdown in his spare bedroom. Okay, he wasn't locked in there per se, but he could probably empathize with Morpheus' plight: a little lonely, a little isolated.

But in "The Sandman Act II," Morpheus has finally escaped his cage and so has McAvoy (again, this imagery is very loose, I'm not implying that McAvoy was locked in a cage). The "Glass" and "His Dark Materials" actor got to return to the studio to record his parts for "The Sandman Act II" and he was overjoyed to do it — even if he was only acting opposite director Dirk Maggs.

"It was really nice to step into an actual recording studio, and have [Dirk] as my scene partner this time round," McAvoy told me over the phone in an interview timed to the release of "The Sandman Act II" (now available on Audible). "Because last time, yeah, it was pretty mental, just being stuck in my bedroom, on my own. A bit lonely."

But listening to "Act II," you wouldn't expect the actor playing Morpheus to be lonely, let alone acting alone in a studio with one other person. The ensemble has exploded since the first part of the audio drama dropped to positive reviews, with actors like Regé-Jean Page, Jeffrey Wright, Brian Cox, Emma Corrin, John Lithgow, David Tennant, Bill Nighy, Kristen Schaal, and Kevin Smith joining the fray. And Morpheus isn't even in the audio drama for a lot of Act II, notably absent during many of the events in the "A Game of You" arc. ("Act II" adapts the volumes "Season of Mists," "A Game of You," and parts of "Fables and Reflections"). Not that McAvoy minds.

"He feels quite mischievous at times," McAvoy said of playing Morpheus as a side spectator to many of these events. "And he's letting other people do the heavy lifting, he's not doing it all himself, which, as a performer, is quite nice sometimes."

I chatted with McAvoy about returning to the Dreaming, giving Morpheus a little more humanity, and what it will be like for the audio drama to exist alongside the upcoming Netflix live-action series.