15 Best Sci-Fi Movies Of The 2000s, Ranked

The 2000s were a golden era for science fiction. Advancements in moviemaking technology allowed filmmakers to create more immersive worlds and futuristic characters. This culminated with "Avatar" at the end of the decade, one of the most ambitious sci-fi movies of all time. James Cameron ushered in new tech to make an alien species feel like it was right there standing in front of the camera — and that still only scratches the surface of what was accomplished during this time.

It goes without saying that the best sci-fi movies of the 2000s continued doing what the genre does best: commenting on the world today with ideas only possible tomorrow. Whether it's "The Host" honing in on pollution or "Minority Report" showcasing a terrifying future where people are arrested for crimes they haven't committed yet, these films give us a lot to think about. And not for nothing, but they also tend to be a lot of fun in the process.

Here are the best sci-fi movies of the 2000s, ranked.